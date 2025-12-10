Online registration for the Isle of Man Bank Santa Dash is still available at my.raceresult.com/366085/registration
The popular event takes place next Wednesday, December 17, starting 12.30pm outside Isle of Man Bank on Prospect Hill, Douglas. Entry is free, simply register online.
Entries from under-18s are welcome, but under-15s must run with an adult (18 or over) who must also be registered to run. Unaccompanied u15s will not be permitted to run.
Winners of prizes donated by Isle of Man Bank will be asked to choose the charity they wish to donate the prize to from a list chosen by Isle of Man Bank colleagues.
- Entries are open for the 2026 Manx Telecom Parish Walk, which is set to take place on Saturday, June 20.
See details online at www.parishwalk.com, discount is available for those signing up before February 28. Final deadline May 4.
