Lisa Costain netted a five-goal salvo for Peel in a 10-2 victory over Douglas Royal on Sunday, helping her side go six points clear in the Canada Life Women’s League.
As the match approached the half-hour mark all square at 2-2 (twice Royal had taken the lead, only for Peel to equalise), Costain took centre stage, bagging a hat-trick inside six minutes to lay the foundations for a significant victory.
The last time these two teams met was in the Floodlit Cup semi-finals when the westerners etched out a hard-fought 3-2 victory with a last-gasp winner.
On Sunday in the league encounter, it was Royal who took the lead with only seven minutes played when Rebecca Cole was put clear and unleashed a speculative strike that flew into the top left corner.
Four minutes later though, Peel equalised when Costain circled inside from the left and squared across goal for an unmarked Phoebe Munro to stroke home at the far post.
Despite Royal being temporarily reduced to 10 players after Kayleigh Georgeson was sin-binned, the visitors restored the lead when Jess Marshall’s ball over the top put Cole clear who closed in on the opposing goal before firing home an angled effort.
Peel levelled the tally for a second occasion when Gawne’s corner was palmed away but wasn’t properly dealt with, Leah Clegg squeezing home an effort at the far post.
The westerners took the lead for the first time on the half-hour mark when they were awarded a penalty after a player was tripped in the box, Costain firing home a low shot into the left of the goal.
Three minutes later it was 4-2 as Munro ran down the right and passed inside for Costain who drove home a low shot.
The same player completed her hat-trick on 36 minutes when she latched onto a through-ball from Maxine Jones and homed in on the Royal goal before drilling a low shot into the net.
On the stroke of half-time, Eleanor Gawne took advantage of another Jones’ through-ball and an opposing high-defensive line, racing clear to place home a low strike to put Peel further in control.
Six minutes after the break, Megan Kelly scored the goal of the game with a long-range strike that flew into the roof of the net, then Costain netted her fourth when an initial shot was blocked but she scooped the rebound home.
Jenny Metcalfe netted Peel’s ninth after being the recipient of Kelly’s diagonal through-ball.
Costain finished the scoring - also ensuring Peel finished in double figures - with another long-range strike despite the best efforts from goalkeeper Beth Ash trying to keep the ball out.
l The remaining two fixtures in the Women’s League involving Corinthians versus Castletown and Malew versus Onchan were postponed.