Premier League champions Peel progressed to the semi-final stage of the Manx Quality Sheds-sponsored Hospital Cup after beating Railway Cup and FA winners Ayre Utd 2-1 at Douglas Road on Tuesday evening.
The two teams had met previously in the league only one week before, which the Tangerines won 3-2 and were therefore looking to add to their double cup haul this season.
The first half proved to be a forgettable affair with little worthy of note, so it was in the second half where the real drama started to unfold.
Within the first minute after the restart, Ayre took the lead following an in-swinging corner when Jamie Callister ran into space to direct a header into the net.
The Tangerines’ captain went close to adding a second moments later, sweeping a low drive that was saved.
On 55 minutes the westerners levelled the scores after Tomas Brown was wrestled to the floor in the box and a spot-kick was awarded. Their leading marksman picked himself up and drove his effort into the bottom left.
What followed was an implosion from the visitors. Chris Duggan was sin-binned and it was during the spell when the visitors were at reduced numbers that Peel took the lead on 64 minutes.
A corner resulted in a bout of head tennis in the box before the ball fell to Daniel Bell who smashed the ball home from close range.
Any chance of a northern comeback was quelled when Matthew Skillicorn and later on Shaun Kelly were both also given their marching orders for two bookable offences.
The westerners managed the remainder of the match to secure their passage to the next round where they will be looking to beat another northern side, Ramsey, in the semis.
Ayre United have won three all major trophies in recent seasons, but to date the Hospital Cup still remains elusive.
PAUL HATTON