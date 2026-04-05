FC Isle of Man were left in the bizarre situation on Sunday morning of lining up for a game with no opposition.
Opponents Prestwich Heys failed to show up for the pair’s rearranged North West Counties Premier Division game at the Bowl, the original playing of which had been abandoned on Saturday night because of Storm Dave.
Referee Hadley Warhurst called a halt to that match on the hour mark with Prestwich a goal to the good. After a 15-minute delay, a decision was made to abandon the game with conditions not improving.
It was later decided by the NWCFL that the match would be replayed in full on Sunday at 10am ahead of the Greater Manchester outfit’s return flight to the north west.
However, despite the hosts and a number of home fans turning up for the hastily rescheduled game at the national stadium, the Ravens’ promotion play-off chasing opposition did not.
As the islanders took to the pitch for the usual pre-match line-up, fans were told by the stadium announcer: ‘Due to the refusal of Prestwich Heys to attend the game this morning, the NWCFL has decided this game cannot go ahead.
‘We can only apologise for matters out of our control last night and this morning. Thank you for your tremendous support today and all season.’
The league’s organising committee are expected to meet this week to decide what happens with the fixture, which should have been the Ravens’ final home game of the campaign.
Rick Holden’s charges won’t have too long to dwell on the disappointment though as they begin a run of four away games that rounds out their season at Stockport Town on Easter Monday afternoon.
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