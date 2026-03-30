The Isle of Man Football Association’s men’s and women’s sides will return to action in May with two friendlies at the Bowl.
Chris Bass Jr’s men’s side will take on former Liverpool County Premier League champions Halewood Apollo at the national stadium on Saturday, May 2.
That game kicks off at 6pm.
Wayne Lisy’s women’s squad face FC United of Manchester two weeks later on Saturday, May 16. The Reds currently sit eighth in the 11-team North West Regional League.
That friendly at the Bowl kicks off at 2pm.
The respective training squads ahead of both matches are expected to be announced this week.
An FA spokesperson added: ‘Both matches promise to be exciting opportunities for local fans to see the national teams in action on home soil.’
The two sides last meaningful action was last summer’s Island Games in Orkney when they came away with bronze and silver medals respectively.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.