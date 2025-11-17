A new format of football is coming to the island at the end of next month.
The Evoke 3v3 Isle of Man Christmas Tournament, is a fast-paced, small-sided version of the sport predominantly aimed at juniors.
Running from Sunday, December 28 through to Wednesday, December 31, the tournaments will take place at the Tommy Clucas Community Sports Hall in Peel.
Each day will feature a range of tournaments for different age groups and categories from under-sixes upwards to senior women, giving players of all abilities the chance to get involved.
The event features inflatable 3v3 pitches set up on indoor Astroturf, creating a fun, energetic environment for players and spectators alike.
Special guest Daniel Warrender, a 3v3UK coach and former Manchester City academy player, will be attending the tournament, bringing his professional experience and passion for the game to inspire the next generation of footballers.
Aaron Hawley from Evoke, which provides tailored financial services including bridging loans and asset finance to individuals and businesses, said: ‘We’re really proud to be part of this fantastic event.
‘Football has always been a big part of my life and supporting something that brings people together in such a positive, community driven way is exactly what Evoke is about. We can’t wait to see everyone enjoying it.’
Warrender added: ‘I’ve been to the Isle of Man before, and it’s a real privilege to be coming back for this tournament. The passion for football there is amazing, and events like this are what make grassroots football so special.’
Players and teams can sign up online now via the official tournament page: https://form.jotform.com/3v3UK/3v3uk-isle-of-man-christmas-tournam
