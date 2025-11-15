Davey Todd rounded off a very good year on the roads with a dominant performance in the Macau motorcycle grand prix on Saturday.
The 30-year-old Yorkshireman finished 10 seconds ahead of Zeeco 8TEN Racing BMW team-mate and co-owner Peter Hickman, with Finnish rider Erno Kostamo, also BMW-mounted, a further 14 seconds in arrears in third.
The Manx duo of Mikey Evans and Marcus Simpson finished in ninth and 14th places respectively.
Three-time TT winner winner Todd was on pole from the race after setting the quickest lap in qualifying which, because of wet weather, was moved to a couple hours before the race.
Todd was in control of the 12-lap race over the Armco-lined 3.8-mile Guia circuit throughout, setting the fastest lap of the race with a time of 2min 23.7sec, marginally outside Scotsman Stuart Easton's 15-year-old record of 2m 23.616s
Todd had been awarded the win in 2024 on the basis of setting the fastest qualifying time, after the race was cancelled because of extreme weather conditions caused by a passing typhoon.
The victory completed a successful year on public roads courses for the Saltburn-on-Sea rider, who sealed a hat-trick of triumphs at the North West 200, a Superbike race win at the TT and the championship race at the Southern 100 a month later.
Four-time Macau GP winner Hickman battled for second place with 2022 winner Kostamo in the early stages, but the Finn lost a number of positions after overshooting at the Lisboa section of the circuit. He recovered to claim the final podium spot.
Wiga’s Rob Hodson clinched his best finish at the event in fourth spot, with Swiss rider Lukas Maurer and Italy's Maurizio Bottalico completing the top six.
Australian Davo Johnson, New Zealand newcomer Mitch Rees, Manxman Mikey Evans on the RC Express Honda and Phil Crowe from England rounded out the top 10.
Marcus Simpson grabbed his maiden race finish at Macau in 14th spot on the WH Racing Team powered by Dynobike Honda, with 17 riders completing the race.
Paul Jordan, Michael Sweeney and Sam West all retired.
