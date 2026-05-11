The Isle of Man FA’s under-15 boys squad travelled to the north west at the weekend to play two games against their counterparts from Tranmere Rovers and Lancaster City.
On Saturday afternoon, the squad played Tranmere at Prenton Park, producing an impressive and hard‑fought performance in a closely contested friendly.
Despite being unfortunate to go in 1-0 down at half-time, the Manx side created multiple chances in the second-half, grabbing a deserved equaliser in the 70th minute when Harry Shields played captain Jayden Gaines through to finish calmly.
On Sunday, the squad headed to Lancaster for their second game of the tour.
Despite another strong performance and goals from Shields and James Jelski, the islanders lost 3-2.
An FA spokesperson added: ‘A huge thank you to Tranmere Rovers and Lancaster City for the games and hospitality, and to the parents who travelled and supported the team throughout the tour.’
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