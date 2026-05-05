Tommy Bass, Daniel Minay and Thomas Hutchinson were the local stars of the Isle of Man Steam Packet Holidays Youth and Junior Cycling Tour at the weekend.
Bass won the Youth B Open class and Minay was a close runner-up in the Youth A class ahead of Hutchinson.
There were other fine overall performances from Poppy Clayton, Ciaran Grimshaw, young Beatrice Brook and several more budding locals.
Bass had Youth B more-or-less sewn up after the first two stages on Friday evening and Saturday afternoon, but he had to keep a close eye on his closest rivals and stay near the front but out of trouble on Sunday to win the yellow jersey outright.
The 13-year-old Castle Rushen student succeeded in achieving this goal on a shortened Stuggadhoo course in the St Mark’s/Braaid area, winning the bunch sprint for second place a few metres down on Adam Hardisty (Clancy Briggs Cycling Academy Composite). His closest rivals on GC, Gethin Richardson and Jake Thornton, were safely behind him in the gallop.
Ciaran Grimshaw of Castletown dominated the white jersey for best young rider throughout the Tour, finishing a fine 11th overall on GC just 28s off the top spot.
Team RL360 Isle of Man rider Bass had got off to a strong start when joint quickest with Gethin Richardson of Maindy Flyers CC in the 1.3km prologue at Douglas promenade on Friday evening with a time of 1m 47s.
He then won stage two in a thrilling 28-rider mass sprint on Summerhill, near Jurby East on Saturday afternoon to open up an 11s lead over Thornton.
Poppy Clayton (Team RL360) was an excellent runner-up in Saturday’s road race and fourth on Sunday to finish fourth in the girls’ B class behind prologue winner Eilidh Scally (Johnstone Wheelers), Maddalena Buffa (VC Londres) and Seraphina Green (Clancy Briggs Cycling Academy).
Bella Quaye had top-10 finishes in the two road races to finish second local in ninth overall, fourth young rider.
Two of the girls in this class were taken to hospital after a coming together in the sprint finish to stage two. One suffered concussion but neither was seriously injured.
All eyes were on the Youth A Open class on Sunday morning when locals Minay and Hutchinson were again well to the fore in what was a very strong field.
Two seconds had covered the top eight in the opening prologue, with Billy Ladle of Cannibal B Victorious marginally fastest by one second.
On Saturday, a bunch finish to the 60km relatively flat six-lap race over a new course in the Jurby East/Andreas/St Judes area saw Finlay Burns of GKR Racing grab the yellow jersey, with local rider Thomas Hutchinson an excellent runner-up ahead of Theo Wan (Beeston CC), Andrew Levinson (Shibden Apex RT) and Hutchinson’s RL360 team-mate Daniel Minay.
Hutchinson was five seconds off the yellow jersey going into the final stage, Minay another four seconds down in fifth.
Both rode well over the rolling course, a shortened version of the Stuggadhoo course regularly used in the local Tour of the Middle but turning left at Garth crossroads to miss out the Eairy Dam loop.
Minay had a real stormer, proving super-strong in the final sprint after the long drag up from Ballahowin to take the stage win from Burns and Hutchinson in a local 1-3.
This leap-frogged the East Baldwin rider up to second in the final GC standings a mere five seconds off Burns, with Hutchinson nailing third spot on the podium another four seconds down on his team-mate and fellow QEII pupil.
Aisling Charlesworth led her Secret-Training.cc Composite team-mate Olivia Smallshaw home by 1m 10s in Youth A Girls.
Times for the short 1.3km prologue on Loch Promenade walkway on Friday evening were fairly incidental with very little separating the leading riders in most of the age categories, including Youth C where Theo Carter (Manilla Cycling) just ahead in the boys’, with Isla Sim (Johnstone Wheelers) and Megan Smith (North Cheshire Clarion) joint best girls.
Youth D boys’ class saw Harrison Northover (Southborough & District Wheelers) four seconds clear of his closest rival and Betty Sleightholm (Clifton CC) a similar margin ahead in the girls.
Conditions were generally good on Saturday, although a stiff south-westerly wind made stage two in the Jurby area quite tough.
Riding on the same 10-kilometre closed roads Jurby East/Summerhill course, Bobby Whatmuff (Harrogate Nova Race Team) won a tight sprint to the Youth Boys C race from Isaac Burns (Maindy F), Oscar Northover (Southborough) and Elliott Barron (Team RL360 IoM), a great grandson of Mike O’Hare, longtime co-organiser of Manx International Cycle Week.
The girls’ race saw Clifton’s Eva Ridley win a four-rider sprint to the line. Isla Kennington was the best local overall in fifth.
Restricted to multiple laps of the exposed 1.7-mile Jurby Airifield Motordrome circuit, the Youth D and E races were equally thrilling.
Harrison Northover dominated the Youth D boys’ and Betty Sleightholm of Clifton was six seconds to the good in the girls.
On Sunday, the youngest two classes were cut short to miss out the stiff Red Lion Hill. The wins again went to Northover and Sleightholm in Youth D boys and girls, with locals George Looney and Beatrice Brook flying the flag for Team RL360, both finishing runners-up to claim third and second respectively on GC.
Finlay Smith (North Cheshire Clarion) and Jesse Longfils (Halesowen) broke away to finish first and second in Youth E boys’ on Saturday, while Skye Stewart (Stepping Stanes CC) was in control of the girls.
On the final day, the same pair again proved too strong for the rest to seal their respective categories overall, but Jack Warren did well to finish third in the boys’ ahead of team-mate Stanley Quaye, while the Herbst sisters - Esmari and Mieke - finished second and third in the girls.
The weekend was a great success, with around three-quarters of the 200 riders taking part travelling over from the UK for the event. The schedule changes proved popular, switching Saturday’s action north and bringing in Stuggadhoo for the finale.
There was good local support all-round and the Sunday in particular had a great community feel to it with spectators lining Red Lion Hill encouraging the riders all the way up the climb. Some of the drone footage captured by Ben Corkill proved most interesting.
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