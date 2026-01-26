Ste Whitley’s late stunning solo goal sealed a dramatic home win as FC Isle of Man came from behind to beat South Liverpool at the Bowl on Saturday evening.
The dramatic 3-2 win at the national stadium ended a three-game run without victory for the Manx side in the Premier Division of the North West Counties Football League.
South Liverpool drew first blood in the early stages of the fixture when Sam Mullally climbed highest to nod home from a corner, giving the visitors a deserved lead and settling into the contest’s opening rhythm.
Despite falling behind, the home side responded with renewed vigour and in the 39th minute Whitley rifled a well-struck effort from the edge of the box past the goalkeeper to level the scores.
Only six minutes later, Rick Holden’s side completed the turnaround on the stroke of half-time when Shaun Kelly bundled home from close range after a cross from Jacob Crook, giving the Ravens a 2–1 advantage going into the break.
The second half began with South Liverpool on the front foot and they drew level early on when Neil Weaver caught FC Isle of Man goalkeeper Adam Killey off his line and scored a sublime lob.
From there though, it was almost one-way traffic as the Ravens went hunting for a winner, going close from Jamie Crook, Dean Pinnington, Whitley and Callum Sherry.
But with only a few minutes left on the clock, it was Whitley who proved decisive.
Collecting the ball out wide, Whitley danced through two challenges and skipped past a third defender before unleashing a stunning 30-yard effort into Lucas Allan’s top right-hand corner to snatch a dramatic late victory for the Manx side.
While Whitley stole the headlines, it was a solid all round performance from Rick Holden’s side right through from keeper Killey to striker Kelly, with the second half in particular showing the attacking quality of a team that will only improve with top scorer Charlie Higgins due to return from suspension this coming week.
The victory lifts the Ravens up to 19th in the NWCFL Premier Division ahead of Wednesday’s trip to Atherton LR.
After that mid-week game, FC Isle of Man begin a run of nine home games in their next 10 matches, with their only away match being their trip to Barnoldswick Town on Saturday, February 14.
The Ravens host Ramsbottom United at the Bowl this Saturday evening at 6pm to round off their January fixtures, before hosting Euxton Villa seven days later on February 7.
After that visit to Barnoldswick, further home games follow against Wythenshawe, Abbey Hey, Atherton LR, Chadderton, Cheadle Town, City of Liverpool and Prestwich Heys on successive Saturdays until April 4.
The Ravens will then end their 2025-26 season with a run of four consecutive away games against Stockport Town, Charnock Richard, Chadderton and Padiham.
