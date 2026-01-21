Corinthians face a potentially tricky test of their title credentials in the Canada Life Premier League this weekend.

The Whites are currently four points clear of reigning champions Peel at the top of the table but having played two games more than the westerners.

Therefore, they can ill afford too many slip-ups if they are to claim a second top flight crown, having previously been champions in 2020-21.

This weekend though, they go up against an Onchan side that has caught the eye this season and claimed several notable scalps on their way to qualifying for the Railway Cup.

The Whites will start as favourites, but this should be a close contest.

Saturday, January 24:

(2pm kick-offs)

Canada Life Premier League

Onchan v Corinthians

Laxey v Union Mills

DHSOB v Braddan

Peel v Foxdale

St Mary’s v Ayre Utd (1.45pm)

St John’s v Rushen Utd

Ardern and Druggan Division Two

Douglas Royal v RYCOB

Douglas and District v Governors Athletic

St George’s v Castletown

Marown v Colby

Canada Life Combination One

Corinthians v Onchan

Union Mills v Laxey

Braddan v DHSOB

Foxdale v Peel

Ayre Utd v St Mary’s

Rushen Utd v St John’s Utd

Ardern and Druggan Combination Two

Gymns v Marown

Malew v Michael Utd

RYCOB v Douglas Royal

Governors Athletic v Douglas and District @ Colby

Castletown v St George’s

Colby v Douglas Athletic

----------

Sunday, January 25:

Canada Life Women’s Floodlit Cup at Bowl

Union Mills v Onchan (2.10pm)

Corinthians v Peel (3.40pm)

Masters League (2pm)

Peel v Laxey

Corinthians v St Mary’s