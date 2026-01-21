Corinthians face a potentially tricky test of their title credentials in the Canada Life Premier League this weekend.
The Whites are currently four points clear of reigning champions Peel at the top of the table but having played two games more than the westerners.
Therefore, they can ill afford too many slip-ups if they are to claim a second top flight crown, having previously been champions in 2020-21.
This weekend though, they go up against an Onchan side that has caught the eye this season and claimed several notable scalps on their way to qualifying for the Railway Cup.
The Whites will start as favourites, but this should be a close contest.
Saturday, January 24:
(2pm kick-offs)
Canada Life Premier League
Onchan v Corinthians
Laxey v Union Mills
DHSOB v Braddan
Peel v Foxdale
St Mary’s v Ayre Utd (1.45pm)
St John’s v Rushen Utd
Ardern and Druggan Division Two
Douglas Royal v RYCOB
Douglas and District v Governors Athletic
St George’s v Castletown
Marown v Colby
Canada Life Combination One
Corinthians v Onchan
Union Mills v Laxey
Braddan v DHSOB
Foxdale v Peel
Ayre Utd v St Mary’s
Rushen Utd v St John’s Utd
Ardern and Druggan Combination Two
Gymns v Marown
Malew v Michael Utd
RYCOB v Douglas Royal
Governors Athletic v Douglas and District @ Colby
Castletown v St George’s
Colby v Douglas Athletic
----------
Sunday, January 25:
Canada Life Women’s Floodlit Cup at Bowl
Union Mills v Onchan (2.10pm)
Corinthians v Peel (3.40pm)
Masters League (2pm)
Peel v Laxey
Corinthians v St Mary’s
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.