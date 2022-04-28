Four more England caps for rising star Sienna Dunn

Peel hockey star Sienna Dunn gained four more England under-18 caps and a wealth of experience over Easter.

International matches resumed against opposition from continental Europe and Ireland for the first time in almost three years.

At a sunny Lilleshall, the team played four matches in four days against Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands and Ireland.

With only two members of the squad having previously played against such high-ranking teams, the challenge was to adapt to the speed and technical ability of their opponents.

The opening match against Belgium illustrated the experience gap between the two teams, but the England youngsters adapted well and improved throughout the game.

The highlight of the weekend was recovering a two-goal deficit to Germany to earn a well-deserved draw.

In the third game, a strong Netherlands team raced to a 3-0 lead by the end of the first quarter. England adjusted to the pace of the game, competing well in the final three quarters to restrict the visitors to five goals.

The final game against Ireland saw the teams cancel each other out as chances were created at both ends.

Sienna has now returned to her school and continues her training with England working towards further tournaments in France, Germany and Spain in the coming months.