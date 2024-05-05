They confirmed their promotion in a resounding 8-0 victory against Malew at Billy Goat Park in the DPS Limited Two yesterday (Saturday afternoon).
A brace for both Jason Charmer and Ricky Newsham, along with goals from Jay Chatwood, Stephen Bettridge, Liam Cannan and Kevin Pulman were enough to see them brush aside their southern opposition.
It'll be the first time the club has played in the top tier of Manx football since the 1995/96 campaign.
Elsewhere on Saturday the final four of this year's Hospital Cup were decided during the quarter-finals of the competition.
Peel had to dig deep to earn a 1-0 victory at home against a ten-man St John's United in a western encounter while Ramsey won 3-0 away at local rivals Ramsey Youth Centre and Old Boys (RYCOB).
Laxey's 3-0 home win against Douglas Royals meant there is still a chance of silverware for the Miners this season, and a strong Ayre side secured a 6-1 win at home to Marown.
Meanwhile in the Premier League, Union Mills stunned Rushen United at Croit Lowey with a comfortable 4-0 win.
At Glencrutchery Road the points were shared between St George’s and St Mary’s.
That result sets up a huge evening in Manx football on Tuesday when the second relegation spot could be decided, as St George’s travel to St John’s and Marown face St Mary’s at the Bowl.
The point for St George’s yesterday puts them level with Marown, who are just outside the drop zone with a better goal difference (five ahead). Douglas Royals are three points clear with a game in hand.