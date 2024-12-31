Summit Grappling Academy’s rising star Alan Greenhalgh continues to make waves in the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) world.
The talented junior competitor recently returned from Japan with an impressive haul of one gold and two silver medals after competing in two prestigious tournaments: the Tokushima Open and the Samurai Cup in Japan.
At the Tokushima Open in eastern city of the same name, the Isle of Man martial artist showcased his versatility and determination competing in both Gi and Nogi divisions.
Facing tough competition, he secured silver medals in both formats, demonstrating exceptional skill and resilience.
Remarkably, Greenhalgh competed two age brackets above his own and yet he held his ground and advanced to the semi-finals, winning on points against seasoned opponents.
Only one week later, he travelled to Nagoya – the capital of Japan’s Aichi prefecture - for the Samurai Cup where he delivered an even more dominant performance.
In the semi-finals, he controlled the match from start to finish, winning decisively on points.
This victory set up a high-stakes final against an aggressive and experienced opponent.
Remaining composed under pressure, Greenhalgh displayed tactical brilliance. Progressing positionally, he advanced to mount - a dominant position in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu - and executed a flawless armlock submission to claim the gold medal.
His victory not only earned him the top spot in his division but also the honour of being presented with a traditional Katana sword, a unique and prestigious prize that reflects the tournament’s rich cultural heritage.
Alan’s achievements are a testament to his hard work, discipline and the excellent training environment at Summit Grappling Academy.
Competing on an international stage, especially against older and more experienced athletes, is no small feat yet he continues to rise to the challenge.
The entire Summit Grappling Academy community celebrates Alan’s success and looks forward to his continued growth in the sport. With his recent performances, Alan has proven that he is not just a competitor to watch for the future—he is already making his mark.
