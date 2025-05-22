Isle of Man Gymnastics Association has named its team for this summer’s Island Games in Orkney.
The 2025 edition in the Scottish archipelago will be the first time that gymnastics has been included in the Games since Gotland, Sweden in 2017.
The 2019 biennial event took place in Gibraltar but did not feature gymnastics – as well as several other sports – because of a lack of facilities.
After the 2021 edition was postponed because of the Covid pandemic, the Games returned in Guernsey two years ago but once again gymnastics was not held, although a separate inter-island competition was held in Aland.
All this means that the last time it was held in 2017, the Isle of Man topped the gymnastics medal table so they will be hoping for similar success this time around.
The 12-strong team is split evenly between men and women, and comprises of the following gymnasts.
Men:
Ewan McIlraith
Harry Eyres
Leon Martin
Martin Vorster
Fraser McKenna
Josh Clarkson
Women:
Amara Brogan
Elise Pease
Aine Matthews
Lily Bosendorfer
Lacey Jackson
Phoebe Christian
Pheobe is set to be the youngest athlete for Team Isle of Man at this year’s Island Games.
Helen Duggan will be the team manager and will be supported by coaches Amanda Keating, Gennady Tsyganov and Stacey Saltwell.
- For more information about gymnastics in the island, visit Isle of Man Gymnastics Association’s website which can be found at https://iomgymnastics.com/
- The 2025 edition of the Island Games will take place in Orkney between Saturday, July 12 and Friday, July 18.