A group of talented Ellan Vannin Gymnastics Club members competed in the Lights, Camera, Action grades competition in Newcastle recently.
The event saw participation from clubs across the UK, including Newcastle, Liverpool, Manchester and Redcar, showcasing an impressive level of gymnastics talent.
Representing Ellan Vannin in the performance grade one (age 10) category were Jessica Shannon and Ava Quirk who both delivered outstanding performances, demonstrating their skills across all apparatus.
Jessica achieved an excellent all-around score of 61.350, securing second overall and narrowly missing first by only 0.05 points. She placed first on range and conditioning, third on floor, fourth on beam and fifth on vault and bars.
Ava also impressed with her strong routines, earning a score of 59.100 and finishing in fifth place. She was first on bars, fourth on vault, sixth on beam, seventh on floor and ninth on range and conditioning.
In the performance grade two (age 11) category, Lora Markova and Lara Goosen took to the floor, competing against a strong field of gymnasts.
Lora showcased her consistency and precision, earning a well-deserved second place in the all-around standings with a score of 61.100. She placed first on beam, second on bars, third on vault, floor, and range and conditioning.
Lara also delivered high-quality performances across the events she competed in. She finished third on bars and beam, plus fourth on vault and range and conditioning.
The gymnasts are coached by Valery Molchanov and Stacey Garrett, with the former travelling with the team to the competition.
The event was a fantastic opportunity for the Ellan Vannin gymnasts to test their skills against top-level competitors in preparation for the forthcoming island grades competition.
Their dedication and hard work were evident in their performances, and they did their club proud with their achievements.
Congratulations go to all four gymnasts for their success and to their coaches for the continued guidance and support.
ELLINA FOUTEKOVA