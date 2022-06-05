Harris enjoys impressive few days in Surbiton Trophy

Billy Harris was in fine form at Lawn Tennis Association’s Surbiton Trophy (Photo: Alex Davidson/Getty Images for LTA) ( 2020 Getty Images )

Manxman Billy Harris is targeting more main draw opportunities after an impressive few days at Lawn Tennis Association’s Surbiton Trophy.

Harris benefits from the LTA Top 25 programme which allows access to the National Tennis Centre (NTC) courts and facilities for the top-25 ranked British male and female players on ATP/WTA rankings.

The Isle of Man star can also benefit from the LTA’s domestic competition calendar of pro and prize money tournaments and a tournament bonus scheme.

Harris beat William Jansen and Ramkumar Ramanathan to reach the singles main draw at the ATP Challenger Tour event.

He fell in the opening round to fellow Brit Jack Draper, but went all the way to the last four in the men’s doubles alongside Swiss partner Antoine Bellier.

Speaking afterwards, Billy commented: ‘I did well to get through qualifying. Ramanathan was a tricky player, and then playing Draper I had a bad start in both sets.

‘I came out missing too many first serves. I didn’t get into the match enough or hang in the rallies enough, but overall it was good to qualify and good to play someone around the top 100 mark and see where my game is at, and work on it for next week in Nottingham.

‘The doubles we played pretty well but [Julian] Cash and [Henry] Patten, they played well, they didn’t do anything wrong so it was tough.’

A busy few weeks of tennis in Britain provide the perfect platform for the 27-year-old to grow in experience and boost his ranking.

And with an array of grass court tournaments coming up, he is relishing playing on the surface.

‘I like playing on grass. I’ve definitely got bits to work on for the next couple of tournaments, but I’ve got my coach with me who’s going to help me work on a few things, improve for the next couple of weeks and hopefully get some better results.

‘I want to get into the main draws and win some matches in those main draws, that’s the goal. Qualifying you get a few points, but you need to get through that and pick up some main draw wins. That’s my goal.’