Peter Hickman dominated the 55th edition of the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix on Saturday, having topped the charts throughout qualifying.
And it was a good day for Isle of Man rider Mikey Evans who managed a top-10 finish in his first visit to the Guia Circuit.
The 12-lap race got underway at 8.48am GMT and it was FHO Racing team-mates Hickman and Michael Rutter who were neck-and-neck on the opening lap of the 6.2km street circuit that is lined with Armco barriers.
The race saw an early red flag following an incident involving Brian McCormack and Nadieh Schoots. Both were taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.
A full distance restart got underway one hour later when Hickman made another quick getaway with Davey Todd hot on his heels on the Burrows Engineering BMW.
Rutter was third but he entered the pits at the end of the opening lap, reporting a problem with the bike’s brakes. The FHO team could not locate a problem with bike so Rutter rejoined the race, only to retire after three laps.
Hickman managed to pull a gap between himself and second-placed Todd, while event newcomer Josh Brookes had moved into third place on the third of the FHO Racing BMWs.
The red flag had played into Todd’s hands as he had retired from the original start when his bike suffered a split oil pipe.
Entering the 12th and final lap Hickman had a comfortable lead and he duly crossed the finish line with a near 29-second advantage over Todd, with Germany’s David Datzer a close third on the first of the Penz 13 BMW’s, edging out Brookes by 2.3s.
Rob Hodson’s SMT Racing Honda was the first non-BMW in fifth place, followed byLukas Maurer of Switzerland on the Kawasaki ZX10.
Ulsterman Paul Jordan was seventh on the second of the Penz 13 BMWs, followed by Dom Herbertson (Dafabet ZX10) and Santon’s Mikey Evans on the first of the Suzukis.
The former double Manx Grand Prix winner reported no problems and said that he was made up with his result in his first visit to the Republic of China
Last year's Macau GP winner Erno Kostamo of Finland who'd started in third position but was listed as a retirement with an electrical issue.