The TT’s worst-kept secret has been confirmed: MLav Racing will make their debut at next month’s meeting, fielding Ian Hutchinson and Mike Browne in three of the four classes.
Well-known for its exploits in the Moto3 World Championship, FIM Junior GP Championship and British Talent Cup, the team is owned and run by former British Supersport champion and 10-time British Superbike Championship winner Michael Laverty.
It will run BMW M1000RR machinery for both Hutchinson and Browne in the Superbike, Senior and Superstock races.
Hutchy will have both Superbike and Superstock-spec machinery at his disposal, with Browne opting to concentrate on the latter for all four 1000cc races.
After suffering a stroke, 45-year-old Hutchy made his TT return in 2024 aiming to build his speed back up after a two-year absence from the Mountain Course.
Hutchy commented: ‘Having missed all the 2023 season, last year’s TT didn’t quite go to plan with injury in pre-season and then machinery issues during TT, so the biggest thing for me is to have a trouble-free pre-season and a trouble-free TT.
‘No-one needs laps around the Mountain Course more than me - every lap at this stage of my career is both valuable and priceless.
‘Michael’s established himself as a successful team owner over the last few years, so for him to bring that to the TT is superb.
‘He’s experienced, runs a good team, has the right budget and is keen to do it so that makes for a good combination. I’ve trained hard all winter to put myself in the best position possible - it’s now all about getting track time with the new BMWs.
‘We’ve got a good setting to work from and I’ve had a lot of success with the BMW in the past so I’m looking forward to it. I know what speeds I’ve done before and I know what I’m capable of, so the aim will be to get back to that level again and enjoy it.’
Browne enjoyed a standout 2024 TT campaign, securing his second podium with third in the second Supertwin as the Killeagh rider finished inside the top 10 in all seven of his races.
He was seventh and eighth in the Supersport races, eighth in the Superbike and 10th in the Superstock. A memorable performance came in the Senior: not only was he sixth, he also broke the 130mph barrier for the first time.
Browne added: ‘[Laverty’s] a big name in the biking world so it was a bit of surprise to get the call but at the time I didn’t have anything on the table, so I was more than interested and to be now part of the team is something I’m delighted about.
‘Last year I took the risk of running the Aprilia, one I was willing to take, but although from the outside the results looked good, it was really difficult and would take a lot of development work to get it good around the Mountain Course, something I didn’t really want to do this year.
‘I’d rather be on a bike that’s proven and, with Michael running the BMWs, that box is ticked. Being on a bike that’s tried and tested is a big deal for me, and to be part of such a professional team as well makes it even better.
‘I’ve put a lot of effort in during the off season, training hard and getting more bike time than ever to make sure I’m doing the job right.
‘I’m improving all the time and getting faster all the time so that will be the aim again for 2025.’