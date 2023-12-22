The 2023 Fowler & Co-sponsored Champion of Champions 2023 snooker competition took place recently.
The field of 16 players were whittled down to the final four at the best-of-nine semi-final stage.
Defending champion Darryl Hill took on Peter Crellin, while last season’s runner-up Tom Miller played Chris Dagnall.
Hill was to book his place in the final with one of his better performances of late, winning 5-0. He had runs of 50 and 41 in frame one, 68 in frame two and 72 in the last, plus several smaller breaks too and it was all over in under two hours.
It was just one of those days for Crellin but more of a case of Hill playing very well.
The other semi-final was somewhat longer at five hours, including a 69-minute epic as Dagnall ground out a surprise 5-1 victory over Miller.
The scoreline possibly flattered Dagnall slightly but he was a deserving winner all the same with good matchplay snooker.
Dagnall took a 3-0 lead, frames one and two being close before Miller pulled one back. Frame five looked Dagnall’s all the way but, needing snookers with two reds left, Miller laid a couple of nasty ones, accruing lots of points in fouls but he couldn’t complete the job and Dagnall nailed a long pink for frame.
Frame six could have gone either way but again went to Dagnall on another long final pink for frame and match. Not a great day for Miller, a 29 break was his best of the match and he saw his tournament high break of 67 surpassed by Hill.
The best-of-15 final was the first two-session match that Dagnall had competed in. Hill started where he left off in the semis with two great breaks of 72 and a 58 clearance in frame one, but Dagnall levelled with a re-spot black.
Hill was back in with 34 and 42 to go ahead and won frame four on the black to go 3-1 at the mid-session interval. A 45 break was enough for Hill in the next and the last two scrappy of the session also went his way for a commanding 6-1 lead.
On to the evening session and frame eight was one to forget until Hill made a lovely 68 clearance. He then followed up with a 60 in what was to be the last. Hill gave Dagnall one last chance by going in-off a black when Dagnall required a snooker.
A good safety battle followed but Hill wasn’t to be denied as he claimed a fifth Champion of Champions title. Congratulations go to Hill and a big well done to Dagnall who played great stuff to make the final, making his opponent work very hard for his win.
The presentation of trophies and prizes will take place at the end of the season.
Thanks go to final referee Dave Kelly who was on his feet for five hours. Also thanks to all of the players, tournament director Darryl Hill, his assistant Jane Hill, all at the Cue Zone, the host of referees over both weekends, co-commentator Calum Gardner and of course title sponsors Fowler & Co. Recordings of the semi-finals and final are available on the Isle of Man Billiards and Snooker Association Facebook page.