After a break for the semi-finals of the cup, plate and bowl, Manx Hockey Association’s men’s and women’s league returns this weekend for the second half of the season.
In the Men’s Premiership, Vikings A battle to keep within touching distance of the title as they take on Castletown A.
An intra-Valkyrs derby sees the A side face the B team who are still searching for their first win.
Harlequins A will be looking for revenge on Bacchas A following their big defeat against them last time they faced.
Women’s Premiership title favourites Castletown A take on reigning champions Vikings A in what should be a very close game.
Harlequins A and Bacchas A meet for the second successive week, with Bacchas hoping to repeat their 3-2 victory.
Still searching for their first win, Ramsey A face second-placed Valkyrs A who are hoping to increase their cushion to third.
Harlequins B will be confident when facing the same Vikings B side they defeated last weekend in Men’s Division One, while leaders Bacchas B face clubmates Bacchas C in a top-against-bottom clash.
In what should be a close midtable game, Castletown B tackle Ramsey A. Following their first defeat last weekend, Castletown B aim to return to winning ways against Bacchas B.
Bottom-of-the-table Castletown C aim for their first victory but face a tricky test against second-placed Valkyrs B. A strong first-half of the season will make Castletown D confident heading into their game against Vikings B.
Men’s Division Two sees a first-versus-second match between Vikings C and Valkyrs C. A bottom-of-the-table clash sees Bacchas Colts take on Castletown C, with the latter still searching for their first win.
Women’s Division Two leaders Bacchas C aim to extend their advantage against Harlequins B, while Vikings C face Castletown E and Valkyrs B tackle Ramsey B.
The Under-15s League sees an intra-Vikings derby as the A team play the B, Ramsey Rogues and Rascals play Castletown Sabres, while Bacchas face Harlequins.
