Three sides remain unbeaten in hockey’s Mixed Premier Division after Saturday’s latest set of fixtures.
A fantastic game saw Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A narrowly beat Athena Healthcare Harlequins A 2-1 thanks to goals from Chris Whiting and Doug Quaye.
The result maintains the Whites unbeaten record although the yellow and blacks, who hit back through Ronan Santanatoglia, were unlucky not to come away with points.
A goalfest of a contest saw Canaccord Genuity Vikings B take their first win of the year defeating Motorworx Valkyrs B 6-3.
Alex Andrews and Elena Caley both bagged braces for Vikings, joining Kyle Gunnion and Josh Douglas on the scoresheet for the All Blacks.
The westerners hit back through Izzie Kneale and Michael Diehl (2).
A 4-0 result, thanks to goals from Kim Carney, Sarah Blackman, Mia Greenwood and Jon Cooper, saw Canaccord Genuity Vikings A maintain their unbeaten form in their match with Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B.
J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Celts were just one goal away from taking points off of last season's champions Motorworx Valkyrs A as the match up ended 3-2 in favour of the Peel side.
Jess Loader, Oscar Lace and Greg Miller’s goals cancelled out George Powell and Corbin Stewart’s strikes for the Celts.
In Division One the title is still well up for grabs with all sides still in with a chance of claiming the spoils.
Taking their first win of the year were Canaccord Genuity Vikings D following a thrilling 4-3 victory over Motorworx Valkyrs C.
Jo Roney netted twice for Vikings, with Andy and Jacob Harding their side’s other scorers. A Chris Thomas brace and one for Mark Perryman formed the Valkyrs’ reply.
Getting their season back on track were Ramsey A as they took a crucial 2-1 win in their game against Canaccord Genuity Vikings C thanks to a double from Nat Smith.
The top-of-the-table clash between J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Southerners and Ramsey Crookall Bacchas C ended as a 1-1 stalemate.
Goals from Bree Collister and Jack Grimley means the whites stay on top heading into this weekend’s cup fixtures.
A crucial game in Division Two saw Athena Healthcare Harlequins B take the upper hand in the promotion battle as they beat title rivals Ramsey Crookall Bacchas Colts 4-2.
Caleb Blakemore netted a brace for Quins with Tom Hird and Cory Corkill also on the scoresheet for the yellow and blacks.
After a tough start to the season Ramsey Ravens were able to take their first points of the year with a 1-0 defeat of J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cushags.
Still well in the fight are J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cammags who took a 4-2 win over Motorworx Valkyrs D.
Alistair Ledger (2), Eden McCubbon and Elliott Butler bagged the all-important goals for the southerners.
Rounding out the senior leagues, in Division Three there was nothing to separate Athena Healthcare Harlequins C and Ramsey Crookall Bacchas Bucks in a rare 0-0 draw.
J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cosney claimed a convincing 8-0 victory in their match versus Ramsey Rookies.
Sophie Phythian led the way for Town, bagging four goals. Phythian was joined on the scoresheet for the southerners by hat-trick man Kieran Callister and Duene Visser.
Finishing off the action Ramsey Crookall Bacchas D beat J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Carrick 5-1 thanks to an impressive five-goal salvo from Micah Clarricoats.
In the under 15s league Ramsey Crookall Bacchas beat Swales Flooring Harlequins 4-0 with Ollie Partington and Gracie Evans sharing the goals.
Both J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown junior sides were in action as Sharks beat Ramsey 5-0, while Sabres drew 2-2 against Motorworx Valkyrs.
GEORGE RATCLIFFE