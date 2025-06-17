The first cycle criterium (kermesse) round the streets of Castletown for more than 20 years is set to take place this Sunday.
Roads in the centre of the ancient capital will be closed from 2pm until no later than 6.45pm to host a series of races for all ages and abilities.
The youth E class race (droppies and mountain bikes) will be over two laps at 2.10pm, followed by youth D at 2.25 (again droppies and mtb).
The B and C classes (droppies only) will be combined over six laps at 2.45, followed by family fun laps for 30 minutes from 3.15.
The Bikestyle Weekend Warriors (men’s B race) is at 4pm (30 laps plus three laps); Athlete Lab Women’s race (over the same distance) at 5.45; concluding with the Cycle 360 Men’s Elite event from 5.30 over 45 minutes and five laps.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.