Steven Ormond-Smith and John Tear start at number 67 in their Ford Escort RS1600; Ian Tunney is at 109 with Chris Sanderson (Bury) in the two-litre Starion Turbo; Rory and Paul McCann of Douglas are at 133 in a 1.6-litre Hillman Avenger and Stephen Higgins of Douglas is at 174 with Corey-Powell Jones of Barnsley in a Saab 96.