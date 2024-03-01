Duncan Watterson was delighted to finally win the Disability Sportsperson of the Year award, having been nominated on several occasions in the past.
Dubbed ‘Captain Fantastic’ by Awards ceremony MC James Davis, the Castletown man captained the Isle of Man Special Olympics team at the 2023 World Olympic Summer Games in Berlin, where he won gold in the shot putt and silver in the 100-metre sprint.
‘I’m a little lost for words,’ he admitted, ‘but representing the Isle of Man at the World Games and other Special Olympics events over the years has been an honour.
‘My motivation has always come from my family, but also my first coach Graham Davies and current coach Tony Fallon, who really pushes me. Of all the sports I do, I think the shot is the hardest, it is a challenge every time I do it.’
Asked which destination of all the Games he’s attended has been the most enjoyable he answered Athens. ‘It was my first Special Olympics World Games in 2011, and it was very memorable.’
Duncan is a busy man. He plays in defence for Castletown Hockey Club, works for Pets at Home in Douglas and also has a weekly round delivering Couriers in his home town.