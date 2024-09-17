Illiam Quayle made a successful debut in the British Superstock Championship at Oulton Park at the weekend.
Riding the Manx Legends Racing Honda Fireblade, the former St Ninian’s student went two seconds quicker than he had before and qualified in 27th place out of the 38 entered.
In race one, the Manx rider raced hard and finished 28th, before improving on that to finish the weekend’s second race on Sunday a very credible 18th place ahead of TT regular Brian McCormack in far from ideal monsoon-like conditions.
As a result of Illy’s performance the team have decided to also contest the next round of championship at Donnington Park at the end of the month.
Illy said: ‘This weekend was all about learning and getting faster and faster and closing the gap to the front which we did in every session. I am so pleased to come away with a top 20 in such a fast and competitive class. Massive thank you to our sponsors for making this all happen.’