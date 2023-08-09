The inaugural edition of the Viking Cup polo competition was held at Ballacooiley Equestrian Estate in Ballaugh at the weekend.
Visiting teams from Shrewsbury Polo and Offchurch Bury Polo, together with the Isle of Man’s Triskelion Polo Club, converged at the venue to compete in the island’s first premier invitational tournament.
Triskelion hosted the event in partnership with Ramsey Crookall, with proceeds going to support Hospice Isle of Man.
The tournament was held over two days and culminated in a spectacular final on Sunday afternoon.
Two visiting teams battled it out for the inaugural title, with Fiesta Del Asado White from Offchurch Bury clinching a 4-1.5 victory over Shrewsbury to become the maiden winners of the Viking Cup.
Brothers Frazer and Cameron Houston from the host club umpired the final.
Third place went to the local Complete Plumbing Solutions team who beat Foraging Vintners in their play-off, both from Triskelion Polo Club.
Earlier that same day, in a concurrent tournament played at the same event, two teams competed for the Mammoth Tooth Trophy.
Environmental Energies were victorious 5-4 over Fiesta Del Asado Blue, while Ramsey Crookall beat Stafford Polo 3-2.5 to claim third in that event.
Frazer Houston, director of Triskelion Polo Club, said: ‘We are delighted that this tournament was a resounding success and a special thanks to the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company for their assistance and safe transportation of the visitors’ 49 polo horses.
‘Finally, we would like to thank all the visiting teams that made this tournament possible and a truly memorable occasion and we look forward to seeing them all again in the 2024 Viking Cup.’
Joanna Crookall, chief executive officer of Ramsey Crookall, added: ‘We were delighted to be involved with this event and hope that it will become an exhibition for polo in the Isle of Man, attracting both local support and international visitors to our shores.’
l For information, updates, and further details about the Viking Cup competition, visit https://www.thevikingcup.co.uk