Isle of Man Cricket Association has announced its 14-player squad for the forthcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier A in Rome next month.
The qualifying event will run from Sunday, June 9 until June 16 and includes France, hosts Italy, Luxembourg and Turkey.
Ollie Webster will captain the Isle of Man squad, while Harry McAleer and Spencer Clarke join the international Isle of Man team for the first time.
The full squad is: Matt Ansell, Sam Barnett, Eddie Beard, George Burrows, Joe Burrows, Kieran Cawte, Spencer Clarke, Carl Hartmann, Chris Langford, Corbin Liebenberg, Harry McAleer, Adam McAuley, Luke Ward and Ollie Webster.
The Isle of Man's schedule is:
June 9: 3.15pm v France v Isle of Man (Roma Cricket Ground)
June 10: 10.15am v Turkey (Simar Cricket Ground)
June 12: 10.15am v Italy (Roma CG)
June 15: 10.15am v Luxembourg (Roma CG)