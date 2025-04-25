Isle of Man Swimming has announced its team for this summer’s Island Games in Orkney.
The Utmost-sponsored squad features a 15-strong line-up which consists of a blend of youth and experience.
Island Games veterans Joel Watterson and Laura Kinley spearhead the men’s and women’s teams.
The men’s team is made up of the following: Zack Bellhouse, Jamie Farnan, Charlie Foster, Magnus Kelly, Harry Robinson, Alex Turnbull and Joel Watterson.
The women’s team includes: Chloe Batty, Libby Curphey, Lauren Dennett, Laura Kinley, Zoe Neuwirt, Kiera Prentice, Kaya Reynolds and Olivia Williamson.
Kinley, Watterson and Turnbull all medalled in the pool at the last Games in Guernsey two years ago, while talented all-rounded Prentice was a medalist in the team triathlon.
For Kinley, this will be her seventh Island Games, having made her debut at the 2011 event in the Isle of Wight.
This year’s Island Games take place in Orkney between July 12-18.