Isle of Man Badminton Association sent a team to the Under-18s Inter Counties Tournament at Nottingham University recently.
The event featured more than 300 players, managers and coaches from 30 different counties.
The Manx team comprised of young players, some of which were competing in the tournament for the first time: Martin Cheung, Tommy Cheng, Edward Cheung, Lok Yien Cheung, Euan McConnell, Laura Garrity, Kelly Domingo, Ameya Malikireddy and Fatima Syed.
In their opening match against Leinster, the team faced a challenging task. Despite competing against the top-seeded team, they displayed resilience and determination. The mixed doubles pairs of Lok and Laura as well as Euan and Ameya managed to hold their own, recording respectable scores and avoiding a complete shutout.
Martin and Tommy showcased their skills in the boys' singles, with the former forcing long rallies and the latter putting up a strong fight against tough opponents.
As the tournament progressed, the Isle of Man team continued to demonstrate their potential.
Matches against Surrey, Devon, Lincolnshire, Cheshire, and Norfolk were closely contested, with players pushing themselves to their limits.
Highlights included Martin and Tommy's consistent performances in both singles and doubles, as well as Laura's and Ameya's impressive wins in the singles.
In the final matches against Cumbria and Northamptonshire, strategic decisions paid off as the team secured victories and emerged as group leaders. Despite facing strong opposition, they remained focused and determined, showcasing their growth and potential for future success.
Against Cumbria, Tommy and Fatima teamed up in the second mixed and again had a three-game battle, this time romping to a 15/3 victory in the third game.
In the men’s singles, Lok faced a younger opponent and, after a dramatic and exhausting three-setter, took the win 13/15, 15/14, 15/9.
In the women’s doubles, Laura and Kelly quickly won 15/11, 15/7, while Fatima and Ameya kept their cool through three hard games and secured the win in the third, giving the Isle of Man the match at 6-4.
That set up a decisive clash against Northamptonshire to determine the winner of their group
At first mixed, Lok and Kelly played out of their skins to take the win, before Martin, Tommy, Laura and Ameya all won their singles matches.
Martin and Lok played a steady game and secured their doubles match 15/4, 15/12, before Laura and Kelly won their women’s double tie 15/8, 8/15, 15/9 to seal a 7-3 overall win to top the group, equalling their result from last year.
The coaches were delighted with the performance of the players who gave their all and are also delighted with the final result from a team of young players, most of whom should be back next year to go even better.
Throughout the tournament, the Isle of Man team received support from sponsors, including Capital International Bank and the Steam Packet Company, whom they are extremely grateful to.
The latter assisted with travel arrangements, while Capital International sponsored the team’s kit.
Special thanks were also extended Louise Mellor, Steven Quayle and Joe Garrity who coached, managed and travelled with the team every step of the way.
In conclusion, the Under-18s Inter Counties Tournament provided a platform for the Isle of Man team to showcase their talent, determination and sportsmanship.
Despite the challenges they faced, they emerged as a cohesive unit, leaving a positive impression on the tournament and setting the stage for future success.