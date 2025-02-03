The Roadhouse Macau race team will field a two-man line up at this summer’s TT, with owner and regular rider Brian McCormack joined by David Datzer.
Both riders will campaign the BMW in the Superbike, Senior and Superstock races on the same machinery that McCormack took to a top-10 finish in the 2024 Superbike race.
Both McCormack and Datzer will also line up for the two Supersport races onboard Triumph machinery under the Global Robots/PHR Performance banner, while McCormack will also contend the two Supertwin races on the Global Robots Aprilia RS660.
Now 41, McCormack has been ever-present at the TT since making his debut in 2010 and has made some 59 starts establishing himself as a consistent leaderboard runner, particularly in the 1,000cc races where he now has three top-10 finishes.
For German ace Datzer, the move to the team comes on the back of a disappointing TT in 2024 when a crash at the 11th Milestone in the first Supertwin race severely affected his campaign.
A lack of competitive machinery in the 1000cc classes also meant he only completed one racing lap.
But last year saw him have another excellent year on the European road circuits, finishing on the podium in eight of the 11 IRRC rounds to claim his first title by five points.
McCormack said: ‘David and I got chatting a while back and I’ve always wanted to run a second rider and build the team up, so it didn’t take long to get everything in place.
‘He’s never really had a good structure around him at the TT, so we’ll be able to pass on plenty of knowledge and experience to him.’
David added: ‘For me, a team structure like Roadhouse Macau is a dream!
‘Brian and I have known each other from years in the same paddock in the Isle of Man and I’m very happy about the season ahead.’