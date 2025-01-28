Jamie Coward and his KTS Racing team will have the benefit of factory Triumph support for this year’s road racing season.
In 2024, Coward finished in fourth on the team’s Triumph Street Triple 765, setting his personal best average lap time of 128.668 mph, making him the class’s fifth fastest rider.
This impressive performance drew the attention of the Macadam Triumph Factory Racing team, who will now partner with Coward and KTS Racing to contest the event’s two Supersport races aboard a Triumph Street Triple 765 under the banner of KTS Macadam Triumph Factory Racing.
Jamie said: ‘I’m made up with the Triumph deal and can’t quite believe it, to be honest.
‘When you start your career, you always dream of factory support, but I didn’t think I’d get to that level. So, to be sitting here now as a factory-backed rider is pretty cool.
‘The aim, as always, is to go a bit faster than last year, and with support from Triumph, we’ll be even closer to the front. I’m super excited to get going.’
KTS Racing owner Kevin Watret added: ‘We’re obviously delighted to be continuing our partnership with Jamie, as we’ve enjoyed some superb results over the last few years.
‘We’re equally thrilled to now be the official Triumph team on the roads.’
Steve Sargent, chief product officer at Triumph Motorcycles, added: ‘The KTS team has a wealth of experience on the roads, while the Macadam team has developed a fantastic package with the Street Triple 765 during their British Supersport campaign, so they complement each other perfectly.’
Outside of the Supersport class, the Yorkshireman and the KTS Racing team will switch from Honda to BMW machinery for the Superbike, Senior and Superstock races.
Having ridden a Honda Fireblade for the past two years, Coward achieved three top-six finishes in 2023, followed by sixth and seventh place finishes in last year's Superstock and Superbike races, setting a new personal best lap of 132.695 mph.
Currently the 10th fastest rider to lap the 37¾-mile Mountain Course, Coward is aiming to better that time aboard the BMW M 1000 RR – a machine that has secured nine of the last 10 1,000cc race victories.
Speaking about the switch, Coward said: ‘As a team, we sat down to evaluate our options and agreed that BMW was the best way forward and the best package to be on at the TT.
‘When you look at the lap speeds, especially the speed trap figures, the BMW has that extra edge. It also suits taller riders better, and the team has secured an ex-Josh Brookes bike, so I’m looking forward to testing it.’
Watret added: "The results speak for themselves – BMW is consistently at the sharp end in terms of race wins and lap speeds.
‘Having already lapped at 132.6 mph, we’re confident Jamie can improve further and get even closer to the front runners in the Superbike, Senior, and Superstock races.
‘Since our return to the TT in 2022, we’ve progressed year after year, and we aim to continue that trend.’
Coward and KTS Racing also intend to contest the TT’s two Supertwin races, where they previously achieved podium finishes – second in 2019 and third in 2023.