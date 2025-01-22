Australian ace Josh Brookes will team up with Paul Jordan at Jackson Racing for this year’s TT.
Both Brookes and Jordan will be contesting the Superbike, Senior and Superstock races aboard the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, whilst they will be racing the Supersport races on a Honda CBR600RR.
It is Jordan’s second campaign with the Lancashire team, while Brookes, who left FHO Racing in the autumn, will also by riding Honda machinery in the British Superbike championship for new team DAO Racing.
Brookes lapped at 134.056mph last year on his way to finishing second in the Senior, becoming the fifth fastest rider ever around the 37 and 3/4-mile Mountain Course.
Having taken six top-six finishes since returning in 2023 after a five-year absence.
The Bringelly resident previously rode for Jackson Racing in 2017 when he took 11th in the solitary Supersport race that year.
Brookes said: ‘With racing a Honda in BSB this season, I wanted to keep that continuity at the roads as well and whilst I had a few options, I’ve ridden with Alan and his team before and I've been in touch with him quite a bit with the bike I’ve built and been riding in Australia.
‘The team have got good bikes and equipment and are very eager to make the right steps to not only give me the best but also the whole team.
‘I think that's quite important, and it gives me confidence that they’re motivated to keep pushing forward, so it seemed like the right move.’
Jordan enjoyed, arguably, his best TT to date in 2024, setting personal best times on all the Jackson Racing machines, including a lap of 128.983mph in the Senior.
He also lapped at 128.973mph in the Superstock and 125.988mph in the Supersport class.
He finished four of his five races inside the top 12, three of those being inside the top 10.
The 33 year old said: ‘After a good first season together, it feels great to be continuing with Jackson Racing for 2025; there’s nothing I would change with the team set-up - the atmosphere is brilliant.
‘At the same time, I know there’s room for improvement and I want to keep moving forward and edge ever closer to the front runners.
‘I’m hoping I’ll be seeded on the big bike this year and by getting away in practice with the top guys, I’ll pick up some pointers and improve – the lap’s there in me, I just need to make sure I string it all together.’
Team owner Alan Jackson added: ‘We’re delighted to have signed Josh and Paul for the 2025 season and it’s without doubt our strongest ever team.
‘Josh brings such a wealth of experience with him and his performances at the TT speak for themselves; he’s one of the very best.
‘To have someone of his stature in the team is superb and we’re confident that we can give him the package to achieve similar results to those he’s already gained and hopefully improve further. His knowledge will help us grow as a team and is sure to be of benefit to Paul.
‘We only have positives to say about our time together with Paul so far and through having built a good relationship in 2024, he improved his results and personal bests at every circuit we went to and as a team manager you can’t ask for more than that.’