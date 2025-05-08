After much conjecture Michael Dunlop has confirmed the machinery he will ride for this month’s TT.
The event’s most successful rider will campaign BMWs in the bike big classes and a Ducati in the festival’s two Superport races.
This is in addition to the MD Racing Paton he will ride in the two Supertwin races.
The 29-time winner will again enjoy support from Hawk Racing for the Superbike and Senior races where he’ll campaign the latest Superbike-specification BMW M1000RR.
He’ll use his own MD Racing machine for the two Superstock races.
The recently turned 36-year-old is no stranger to BMW machinery on the Mountain Course, though it’s been six years since his last outing on one.
In 2019, he rode the Tyco BMW — the same bike he had claimed victory on in the Superbike TT the year before.
Prior to that, Dunlop was victorious in both the Superbike and Senior TT races in 2014 when he rode the Hawk Racing-backed machine with full factory support from the German manufacturer.
That gave the Bavarian-based company their first Senior victory since 1939 when George Meier was clocked at almost 140mph on his 500cc supercharged machine.
More success came for Dunlop and Hawk Racing in 2016 when they repeated their Superbike-Senior double, with Dunlop becoming the first rider to lap the Mountain Course in under 17 minutes during the Superbike race.
The Senior saw him up the then outright lap record further to 133.962mph.
The partnership between both rider and team has enjoyed success recently with Honda power but they’ve now decided to return to BMW with a bike similar to that being ridden by their main rivals Peter Hickman and Davey Todd.
Jamie Coward, Conor Cummins, Mike Browne and Ian Hutchinson are other front-running competitors switching to BMW for 2025.
Meanwhile, Dunlop has ditched his all-conquering 600cc Yamaha YZF-R6 in favour of one of the all-new ‘next generation’ Milwaukee Ducati V2 Panigale for the two Monster Supersport races.
The shift in Supersport competitiveness - with the Triumph 765cc, Ducati 955cc, and Suzuki 750cc increasingly setting the pace - has led Dunlop to opt for the Panigale.
After extensive overseas testing and an impressive ninth-place finish at March’s Daytona 200, the V2 now looks to be his informed choice for TT 2025.
On his teaming up with Milwaukee, Dunlop said: ‘I’m delighted to be involved with Milwaukee again, it’s been a long time but something I am very excited about and looking forward to a strong season on board the Ducati V2.
‘They have given me a great opportunity to have a strong season and it’s a new challenge I’m eagerly awaiting.’
Davey Todd is the only rider to ride the Panigale at the TT, finishing second and third in last year’s Supersport races when he posted a best lap of 128.785mph.
That made him the fastest rider on a Ducati around the Mountain Course and Dunlop will no doubt have to better that if he’s to add another Supersport victory to his haul which already stands at 13, the most of anyone in the class.