Julian Trummer will ride for a debut team at this summer’s TT .
The Austrian will be aboard Kawasaki machinery in all four big bike races for Northern Ireland-based Lion Heart Racing.
To date, Trummer is the fastest mainland European to lap the Mountain Course and now has 29 TT starts under his belt, finishing 24 of them and picking up 21 bronze replicas since his debut in 2017.
Last year saw him take a best big bike finish of 11th in the Superbike, while 14th-place finishes were also claimed in the Senior and Supertwin TTs. His best result is the ninth-place finish he recorded in the 2018 Lightweight.
Lion Heart Racing, owned and managed by Dwayne McCracken, will field Trummer on Kawasaki ZX-10RR machinery in the Senior, Superbike and Superstock races.
Speaking about his new team, Trummer commented: ‘I’m chuffed to bits about this whole new project and, having met Dwayne at last year’s North West 200, we gelled immediately.
‘When I left my former team, he offered to help me out as best as he can. We both absolutely love bikes and road racing, and this will hopefully be shown in our team. We’ve got some fantastic sponsors behind us, and we are all just super excited to get started.
‘The Kawasaki is a proven bike and we're getting a lot of support from Kawasaki UK, while I’ve also signed for Kawasaki Austria who are giving me the best support I’ve ever had from back home.
‘My only focus this year will be bike racing, which is a new situation for me. I can’t wait to go down Bray Hill again!’
Team owner McCracken was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2023 and given only six months to live, but defied the medics to successfully battle the illness and a new lease of life has led to him setting up the new team.