Michael Dunlop bagged his 36th TT victory in Friday afternoon’s Sportbike race.
The pre-race favourite lived up to the tag in the shortened two-lap race, claiming a convincing win on the MD Racing Paton that saw him go inside the old Supertwin lap record not once but twice. It was the 37 year old’s eighth victory in the last 10 races in the TT’s lightweight class.
His winning margin was an impressive 28.775 seconds from Mike Browne thanks in large to two stellar laps at an average of 123.637mph and 124.530mph.
Dunlop’s final lap of 18 minutes 10.725 seconds was 13 seconds inside the old Supertwin lap record.
Browne enjoyed a race-long battle with Paul Jordan, just edging second place by 0.633s on corrected time.
Jordan was in turn 27.615s up on Peter Hickman, the latter admitting after the race he’d struggled with a broken seal on his Swan Racing Yamaha’s fuel cap which left him covered in petrol. Speaking to Radio TT, Hicky said: ‘I had to be gentle on the brakes and the throttle until the fuel level settled down.
‘I don’t think it would have made any difference to the podium places though, the top three guys were so quick.’
Speaking after the event’s maiden Sportbike race, Dunlop said he was surprised to have gone so fast: ‘I rolled off the last lap after bedding into it. The main thing was to get the bike home.
‘It was very windy up the top so I’m surprised by that lap time.
‘I felt that there was a lot more to come from me and the bike - I calmed my jets on the last lap.’
Cork’s Browne, sporting a special livery on the Melbray/Laycock Racing Paton in memory of Gene McDonnell who passed away at then 1986 TT, was delighted with second and pipping his close friend Jordan: ‘There was very little between us.
‘I’m just glad to get a podium for the whole team.’
Like Browne, it was Jordan’s third TT podium finish. The Aprilia-mounted Jackson Racing man added: ‘I rode the wheels clean off the thing.
‘I’m really happy for the guys after all the work they’ve put into the bike.’
Behind Hickman, Jamie Coward was fifth and Joe Yeardsley sixth on the Flitwick Motorcycles Yamaha.
The Manxman was delighted with the result, his best at the TT to date. Speaking to Radio TT he said: ‘I’m absolutely lost for words - it’s been a bit of a struggle this week for various reasons.
‘I went as hard as I could and that’s my fastest standing start and flying laps. I can’t complain really!’
A further 10 seconds behind Yeardsley was Dominic Herbertson, while Supertwin specialist Baz Furber continued his good run on the class in eighth.
Czechia rider Michal Dokoupil was ninth and Micko Sweeney 10th.
Mountain Course newcomer Rhys Stephenson was 24th of the 38 finishers, describing completing the race as the ‘best feeling on the planet’.
Mark Parrett became the sixth rider to rack up an 100th start at the event, joining an illustrious list that also includes Jim Hodson, John McGuinness, Ian Lougher, Dave Madsen-Mygdal and Joey Dunlop.
He revealed before the start of the race this would be his last TT having first competed at the event in 2002.
Santon’s Mikey Evans came off at Braddan Church. He was reported conscious and talking by race control and was taken to Noble’s Hospital for further assessment.
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