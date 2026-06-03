The Steam Packet has sponsored new overalls for the technical officials at the Pre-TT Classic and Southern 100.
Essential to the safe and successful running of every meeting, the technical officials work tirelessly behind the scenes inspecting machines, checking compliance and ensuring every detail is in place before a wheel turns on the Billown Course.
The new overalls will provide a professional and practical uniform for the team of scrutineers and technical officials who play a crucial role throughout.
Steam Packet managing director Brian Thomson said: ‘We are proud to support the Southern 100 and Pre-TT Classic by providing new overalls for the technical officials who play a vital role in the safe and successful running of these events.
‘Their expertise and hard work are essential to road racing in the Isle of Man.
‘As part of the island’s community, we’re proud to recognise their contribution and continue supporting the people who help make these events possible.’
Dave Redmayne, chief technical officer for the Pre-TT Classic and Southern 100, said: ‘Our officials give up a significant amount of their time to support the Southern 100 and Pre-TT Classic Road Races.
‘It is encouraging to see their contribution to the races being recognised in this way. We are delighted to receive this support from the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company.’
The Southern 100 meeting takes place between July 6 and 9.
Earlier this week, organisers revealed they were conducting a review into whether sidecars would race at next month’s event in wake of the decision of TT organisers to suspend the three-wheel class’s activity at this year’s festival.
On Thursday afternoon a statement was released confirming that there would be no sidecar racing at July’s event (see back page).
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