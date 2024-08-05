Ian Hutchinson will make a long-awaited return to the Manx Grand Prix at the end of this month, a mere 21 years after making his debut and one and only appearance at the event.
The 16-time TT winner will ride a Steadplan ZX-750 Kawasaki prepared by long-time crew chief and mechanic Chris Anderson in the four-lap RST Classic Superbike race on August Bank Holiday Monday.
It was in 2003 when the then relatively unknown Hutchinson contested the Senior Newcomers MGP race, having been mentored by nine-time TT winner and near-neighbour David Jefferies.
Riding a CBR600RR Honda, the Bingley rider proved to be an instant hit around the Mountain Course as he took a narrow victory, 2.8 seconds ahead of Irishman Jonathan Ralph.
It was Hutchinson’s final lap speed of 116.66mph that really caught the eye though as it made him the fastest ever newcomer around the 37 and ¾-mile circuit, bettering the previous best mark of 115.52mph set by Jefferies himself in the 1996 Senior TT.
The now 44 year old made his return to competitive action earlier this year at the TT claiming four top-15 finishes after missing the entire 2023 season through illness.
Keen to get back to his previous heights, the decision to contest the Manx is designed to maximise his track time around the Mountain Course ahead of next year’s TT campaign.