The TT’s most successful rider, Michael Dunlop, will contest the FIM Endurance World Championships this season.
The 29-time TT winner will ride a BMW for Team LRP Poland in the championship’s superbike class.
One of Dunlop’s team-mates for the series will be Kent’s Danny Webb who competed at the TT between 2014 and 2018.
Joining the pair will be Pole Marek Szkopek and Frenchman Enzo Boulom for the championship which begins with a 24-hour event at the iconic Le Mans circuit in France in April.
Further rounds follow at Spa in Belgium, Suzuka in Japan, with the final round in France in September.
Dunlop will sit out the the second round because of a clash with the TT.
He also competed in EWC with Honda TT Legends team in 2013 alongside Simon Andrews, Cameron Donald, John McGuinness and Michael Rutter.