FC Isle of Man suffered late heartbreak on Saturday as West Didsbury & Chorlton beat the Manx side 2-1 in Manchester.
The defeat was the Ravens’ first in seven and saw them drop one place to ninth in the North West Counties Premier Division.
Starting the game on the back foot, keeper Ben Wilkinson tripped Victor Abadaki in the second minute to give the home side a penalty.
On this occasion familiar foe Jordan Lazenbury’s penalty went to Wilkinson’s right, hit both posts and came back out to be cleared.
With the home side dominating the game, Tom Murray opened the scoring just after 25 minutes as a corner was half-cleared and his shot from 30 yards went under Wilkinson and into the back of the net.
Wilkinson would make up for that error before the break as he did well to save and hold Billy Matthews’s header to ensure it was only 1-0 at the break.
Whatever Ravens’ manager Paul Jones said at half-time had the desired effect as the Ravens came out flying in the second half and were level inside four minutes.
Jack McVey lined it up a free kick from about 35 yards and, with everyone expecting a cross he expertly bent, a low shot round the wall and into the bottom corner.
The Ravens controlled much of the second period, but West Dids’ keeper Oliver Martin frustrated their efforts to take the lead while Lazenbury should have scored at the other end when he skied a knocked down ball over the bar.
How the Ravens didn’t take the lead in the 83rd minute only one man knows as Martin made a stunning stop to deny Ste Whitley.
From there the home side broke and Billy Matthews pounced to make it 2-1.
As the Ravens went looking for an equaliser, Martin denied Whitley, before Charlie Higgins’s header hit the post at the death.
FC Isle of Man will be in action on Tuesday night away at Abbey Hey before a trip to Barnoldswick on Saturday.
SAM TURTON