The latest Manx Hockey Association Team of the Week for the 2024-25 season has been selected.
Goalkeeper
Jonothon Koma (Valkyrs C) - called up in the final hour of Valkyrs C’s fixture, Koma played a fantastic game for the Peel side. Making a number of crucial saves, he played a key part in his team's victory.
Defence
Zoe Shimmin-Mann (Castletown Southerners) - the first of an all-Castletown backline, Shimmin-Mann was able to control the flow of her game, commanding play from the back and pushing forward into midfield when her team needed it.
Voirrey Samson (Castletown Cosney) - Samson was the complete player for Castletown Cosney in their 6-1 victory. Stopping almost every opposition attack, she also created numerous attack chances for the southern side.
Midfield
Cillian Sharkey (Harlequins B) - Sharkey was everywhere for Quins. He covered the whole pitch, pushing forward when on the attack and covering for the defence. Putting his body on the line for his team, he was unable to complete the full 70 after breaking his collarbone.
Alyssa Mallorca (Ramsey Ravens) - one of the stars of the season for Ramsey Ravens, Mallorca once again was rewarded for her tireless efforts in the middle of the pitch. Never running out of energy, she is one of the Ravens’ most important players.
Aoife Sharkey (Harlequins B) - the second of the Sharkey siblings in the team this week, Aoife’s tireless efforts saw her involved in a number of attacks for Quins. Unfortunately she took a nasty hit to the leg so was unable to finish the full match.
Ryan Cartwright (Bacchas U15s) - bagging two goals in Bacchas U15s’ 3-1 victory, Ryan was dominant in midfield. Always a threat going forward, he is one for the future for the whites.
Conor Maher (Bacchas C) - a cool, calm and collected performance from Maher sees him named in the team of the week. Controlling play from the midfield, he played a number of superb passes to the forwards and netted himself a goal as well.
Kyle Gunnion (Vikings B) - another of Manx hockey's brightest sparks, Gunnion was named player of the game in Vikings B’s 5-1 win. A menace to the opposition, he scored a fantastic goal by beating four defenders and calmly putting the ball past the keeper.
Attack
Oscar Lace (Valkyrs A) - Lace’s two goals in Valkyrs A’s 4-3 win were vital in ensuring the westerners stayed unbeaten for another week. A key member of the Peel side, the young forward once again proved his worth.
Holly Bashforth (Ramsey Rookies) - Bashforth was named as player of the game following her performance in Ramsey Rookies’ first win of the year. Scoring a momentum-shifting goal, she helped her side to victory in what will hopefully start a hot run of form for the Rookies.
GEORGE RATCLIFFE