Local sailors Teddy and Peter to represent Britain
Thursday 30th June 2022 10:00 am
Teddy Dunn of Port Erin, 420 Dinghy
Two young sailors from the south of the island have been selected to represent Great Britain in the 420 class of the World Sailing Championships at Balatoni Yacht Club Hungary from August 5-13.
Teddy Dunn of Port Erin and Peter Cope from Castletown will compete with their respective sailing partners Imogen Wade and Arwen Fleur.
They recently took part in an event at Shoreham on the south coast of England, after which they received confirmation of their selections for the world championships. They are now training hard in preparation.
