Local sailors Teddy and Peter to represent Britain

Two young sailors from the south of the island have been selected to represent Great Britain in the 420 class of the World Sailing Championships at Balatoni Yacht Club Hungary from August 5-13.

Teddy Dunn of Port Erin and Peter Cope from Castletown will compete with their respective sailing partners Imogen Wade and Arwen Fleur.