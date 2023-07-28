Ollie Lockley has been called up to the England Athletics squad for the Antrim Coast Half-Marathon at the end of this month.
The Manxman is part of a 10-strong team of 10 athletes who will head to Northern Ireland for the event on Sunday, August 27.
The Antrim race is recognised by World Athletics as an elite event and takes in some of the scenery which feature in many movies and TV programmes, such as Game of Thrones.
Commonwealth Games athlete Lockley, who unfortunately had to miss the Island Games recently through injury, has been selected after winning the Reading Half-Marathon earlier this year in a time of 64 minutes 35 seconds.