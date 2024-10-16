Manx fell runners will have a team competing in the British Fell Running Relay Championships this Saturday.
The event is being held near the village of Appletreewick in the Yorkshire Dales and promises to be a very high-quality race.
There will be six runners per team running over four legs, of which two are solo plus two legs ran in pairs and one of which will require navigational skills.
It will be a big challenge for the Manx team as all the top British fell running clubs have entered powerful teams.
Unfortunately, Manx Fell Runners were unable to send a women’s team because of a limit on the numbers of entries because of restrictions at the small Yorkshire venue.
The MFR men’s team will be Sam Jones, Lloyd Taggart, Saul Bradley, Tom Cringle, Harry Kneen and Nick Colburn.
RICHIE STEVENSON