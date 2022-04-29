Manx judokas to compete in memory of Richard Lloyd

The Isle of Man (Southern) Judo Club team that is travelling to the northwest of England this weekend to take part in the inaugural Richard Lloyd Memorial Championships at SKK Judo Club, Newton-le-Willows on Saturday. ( Isle of Man (Southern) Judo Club )

A dozen members of Isle of Man (Southern) Judo Club are travelling to the northwest of England this weekend to take part in the inaugural Richard Lloyd Memorial Championships at SKK Judo Club, Newton-le-Willows on Saturday.

Richard Lloyd (4th Dan), was a well-known judoka and coach in the island and the northwest area who sadly passed away during the first Covid lockdown in April 2020. The death hit the judo community hard, with respects paid from all over the world.

Former Isle of Man (Southern) Judo Club Richard Lloyd who sadly died in 2020 ( Isle of Man (Southern) Judo Club ) ( Isle of Man (Southern) Judo Club )

Under the guidance of his son Andrew plus coaches and officials from within the area, a competition in his memory has been set up, which Isle of Man-based judoka are able to attend now the travel restrictions have eased.

Current head coach Chris Horton (3rd Dan), who took over the coaching duties within the club in January 2020, said: ‘It has been two years since Richard passed and his influence is felt every day. We are excited to be sending a team away to compete for the first time in over two years due to the pandemic.

‘For many, it will be their first experience of competitive judo. Due to the close-contact nature of the sport, judo has been particularly hit hard, but our team has been training well and we hope they do themselves - and Richard - proud.’

The team consists of six seniors: Nathan Kennaugh, Mattie Cain, David Dallimore, Tara Alton, John Goodall and Lewis Dwornik; and six juniors: Jole Kennaugh, Thomas De Carte, Jake Beardwood, Euan Kinnish, Ryan Cadamy and Leon West.

Horton will be travelling with the team, together with club coach Errol Savage and safeguarding/welfare officer Emma Kennaugh.

Isle of Man (Southern) Judo Club would like to thank the following organisations who have made this trip possible: MC Locksmith Services, Seaboard Overseas Limited, Promenade Shirts & Embroidery for the sponsorship and printing of the team t-shirts and hoodies, Manx Electrical Services and Bon Fabrics for sponsoring and applying the team back patches, and Zurich International for the sponsorship of the travel kit bags.