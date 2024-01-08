The most successful Lancashire Cross-Country Championships medal-wise for the Manx contingent resulted in a total of 14 medals coming back to the Isle of Man from Witton Park in Blackburn on Saturday.
Ollie Lockley and Rachael Franklin both won silver medals in the senior races, but the big highlight came earlier in the day.
The Manx Harriers’ under-11 girls contingent made history by becoming the first Manx team in the 32 years of the event to achieve a clean sweep of the individual medals in the same race.
Eve Martin was the gold medallist, retaining the title she won last year. Bella Quaye won the silver having claimed the bronze last year and Mollie McMullan stormed down the finish straight to bag the bronze medal.
Along with team-mates Megan Williamson, Maisy-Jo Faragher and Elizabeth Clennell, they won the team gold medal by a huge margin.
The under-11 boys race was also a triumph, with Leighton Curphey winning the gold medal with a year still to go in the age group, and Manx Harriers team-mate Billy McMullan winning the bronze.
Harry Stennett (Northern AC) won the silver medal in his first year in the under-15 boys category.
A full report with photos will appear in Thursday’s edition of the Manx Independent.