A competitor taking part in this weekend’s Manx National Rally has died following a medical incident during the event, organisers have confirmed.
In a statement issued on Friday afternoon, Motorsport UK, Manx Auto Sport and the Manx National Rally organising team said they were ‘deeply saddened’ by the death.
The statement said: ‘Motorsport UK, Manx Auto Sport and the Manx National Rally organising team are deeply saddened to confirm that a competitor participating in the Manx Rally today has passed away following a medical incident during the event.
‘Motorsport UK and the organising team extend their sincere condolences to the family, friends and the wider rallying community at this difficult time.’
Organisers confirmed that, as a mark of respect, the stage on which the incident occurred will not be run again during the rally.
However, the remainder of the event will continue as scheduled across the island this weekend.
No further details about the competitor or the circumstances surrounding the incident have been released at this stage.
The statement added: ‘The family has requested privacy at this difficult time and no further information will be released at present.’