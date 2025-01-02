A near-record field of 260 runners took part in the first major sporting event of 2025 on Wednesday afternoon - the ever-popular New Year’s Day fell race.
The David Cretney-supported classic at St John’s involved two river crossings of the Neb, along with the back-breaking two-part climb to the summit of Slieau Whallian, not to mention an equally difficult descent which this year was different to normal to avoid areas of the plantation affected by the recent storms.
The charitable event had an excellent pre-entry of around 310 runners with 271 turning up on the day. The final number dropped partly as a result of the flu bugs circulating the island, and no doubt also as a result of many who may well have over-indulged in the previous night’s new year celebrations.
Considering the mixed weather forecast, conditions were remarkably good - not only those taking part, but the many hundreds out supporting the Manx Fell Runners-organised event.
Former footballer Burman led for most of the way and was particularly impressive on the steep descent on the eastern side of the plantation, where many took falls.
These included the race winner, who made a trip to the accident and emergency department of Noble’s Hospital later the same afternoon. His injuries were thankfully not too severe.
Port Erin’s Nick Colburn ran well to take second place, as did leading junior Harry Kneen (dressed as Evil Knievel) in third.
2024 winner Sam Jones was fourth ahead of another former winner Orran Smith, while sixth spot went to former professional cyclist Leon Mazzone who has demonstrated a few times recently that he is also a very decent runner. Next was Phil Knox, followed by Kirk Michael veteran Matt Callister.
Kirsty Barber was well clear in the women's race, followed by Sian Coleman and talented young all-rounder Poppy Clayton.
More pictures will appear in next Tuesday’s Isle of Man Examiner, followed by a full report and results in the Manx Independent of January 9.
JOHN WATTERSON