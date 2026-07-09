Yeardsley found himself in the lead but had to push hard to keep Michael Sweeney’s Aprilia 660 behind him. Having made what he described as a woeful start, Sweeney managed to reel the Laxey man in but the latter got the message and upped his pace again to take the chequered flag four seconds clear, with Dom Herbertson at another seven tenths on a 660 Triumph that he said was like bringing a knife to a gunfight.