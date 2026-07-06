The 2031 Island Games will be held in Gotland.
It was announced the Swedish island would host the biennial festival of sport at the International Island Games Association’s annual general meeting, which took place in the Faroe Islands over the weekend.
It will be the third time the Baltic Sea island has hosted the event having previously held the Games in 1999 and 2017.
Chairman of the organising committee Fredrik Persson said: ‘It feels so good that we have now reached the finish line with this application process that we have been working on since 2024. Now we have five years to deliver a great games.’
The 2031 Games will be held between June 28 and July 4.
The weekend’s annual general meeting marked 12 months to the start of next year’s games in the Faroe Islands.
Long-time Isle of Man team managers Gary Jakeman and Jill Gillings were among the delegates from the various competing island nations in the Faroes visiting the venues that will host next year’s games between July 3-9.
The Island Games are scheduled to return to the Isle of Man in July 2029, marking the third time the island has hosted the event (having previously held the inaugural games in 1985 and again in 2001).
It is believed the event, which will take place July 14-20 will attract more than 4,000 people and deliver an economic boost to the island worth around £3.5m.
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